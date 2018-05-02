Electrosteel insolvency case: NCLAT directs status quo

According to sources, the NCLAT directed the committee of creditors of Electrosteel Steels to submit the evaluation criteria and comparative chart showing the score matrix done by the lenders for the top three bidders — Vedanta, Tata Steel and RSIPL. (Representational) According to sources, the NCLAT directed the committee of creditors of Electrosteel Steels to submit the evaluation criteria and comparative chart showing the score matrix done by the lenders for the top three bidders — Vedanta, Tata Steel and RSIPL. (Representational)

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday ordered that status quo be maintained with regard to the implementation of Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta’s resolution plan for Electrosteel Steels. This means the resolution process can’t move till the appellate tribunal disposes of a plea by Renaissance Steel India Private Ltd (RSIPL), challenging the NCLT-Kolkata’s April 17 order that approved Vedanta’s Rs 5,320-crore bid to acquire the bankrupt steelmaker. The Abhishek Dalmia-promoted RSIPL had bid for the troubled steelmaker unsuccessfully.

According to sources, the NCLAT directed the committee of creditors of Electrosteel Steels to submit the evaluation criteria and comparative chart showing the score matrix done by the lenders for the top three bidders — Vedanta, Tata Steel and RSIPL. The NCLT had quashed RSIPL’s objections on Vedanta’s eligibility under section 29 A of the IBC and approved Vedanta’s offer.

“NCLAT has directed RP/CoC to prepare and submit a comparative statement of monetary offer given by the top three bidders,” Sumant Batra, counsel appearing on behalf of RSIPL said, adding that the appellate tribunal has agreed to hear the matter and posted it for hearing on May 17. NCLAT also directed Electrosteel’s existing steering committee, comprises one representative each of SBI, PNB and Canara Bank and two of Vedanta, not to spend any amount except as required for day-to-day operations of the business of Electrosteel Steels and issued notices to Vedanta Ltd, the CoC and the resolution professional and asked them to reply within ten days. FE

