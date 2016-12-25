Edifice Cup: Tech Mahindra beat Sungard-FIS

Tech Mahindra, aided by a brilliant spell by Prateek Dubey (4/24), registered a 22-run win over Sungard-FIS in the 2nd Prithvi Edifice Cup 2016 Inter IT T20 Cricket Championship at Nehru Stadium Saturday. Put into bat by opponents, Tech paced their innings to post 138/5. Sachin Pimparikar (47) did well with the 41 balls he faced, including two boundaries and one six. Giving him company was Saket Deshpande with a run-a-ball unbeaten 36. The duo put on an innings building third-wicket partnership of 74-runs off 66 balls. Sungard-FIS, in reply, did well but eventually fell short as they were contained to just 116.