E-commerce, new firms: GST registrations from June 25

Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the IT backbone for the new tax regime, will start accepting fresh registration starting June 25 while also allowing current assesses to migrate to the portal, the company said. The portal was open from November 8 till April 30 and then again for 15 days in June for migration of existing taxpayers.

The registration will also start for GST practitioners, tax deductors at source (TDS) and e-commerce vendors (TCS). According to official estimates, over 80 per cent of the existing assessees have migrated to the portal so far.

“Apart from taxpayers who have not yet migrated, new taxpayers who are entering the tax bracket for the first time can also now start registering from June 25. With just 7 days to go for the GST implementation, we are certain of a smooth roll out of the regime,” Navin Kumar, chairman, GSTN said.

