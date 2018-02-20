DRL chief Satish Reddy, COO Abhijit Mukherjee added as defendants in US suit

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) on Monday said its chairman Satish Reddy, COO Abhijit Mukherjee and US subsidiary have been included as defendants in the class action lawsuit filed against it by investors.

“We would like to inform you that an amended complaint has been filed by the lead plaintiff, wherein our chairman, COO and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary in the US, have been added as defendants,” Dr Reddy’s Labs said in a BSE filing.

Company sources reiterated that this was an ongoing case and there was no merit in the allegations. “The company believes that the asserted claims are without merit and intends to vigorously defend itself against the allegations,’’ a source said.

In August last year , the company had said: “A law firm representing investors in the company filed a class action lawsuit against the company, its CEO and CFO in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey alleging violation of the US federal securities laws.” FE

