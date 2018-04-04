DRI booked Videocon Group in two cases, yet to prosecute

The order of the adjudicating authority said Venugopal Dhoot, chairman of Videocon Group, is “the architect of the modus-operandi of artificial price surge to evade ADD (anti-dumping duty) along with siphoning off funds abroad to their own entities”. The order of the adjudicating authority said Venugopal Dhoot, chairman of Videocon Group, is “the architect of the modus-operandi of artificial price surge to evade ADD (anti-dumping duty) along with siphoning off funds abroad to their own entities”.

The Videocon Group and its top management are facing charges of alleged overvaluation of imports, siphoning funds from its listed entities to subsidiaries abroad, forgery of central excise documents and wrongly claiming drawback, in two separate cases filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2014 and 1992.

While the two cases are pending at different stages of litigation, the DRI is yet to launch prosecution against the firm or its employees allegedly involved in the cases, said sources.

The Indian Express has learnt that a DRI probe found that Videocon Industries Ltd, between 2009 and 2013, “resorted to deliberate over-valuation” of imports of colour picture tubes used in televisions to “evade” anti dumping duty of over Rs 142 crore and “siphoning off money from public listed company to overseas step-down subsidiaries”.

The DRI show-cause notice issued in December 2014 alleged that Videocon Industries imported colour picture tubes at an over-valued price from six related firms — Applicomp (India) Ltd, Century Appliances Ltd, KAIL Ltd, Millennium Appliances India Ltd, Sky Appliances Ltd, Trend Electronics Ltd and two firms in China and Hong Kong. The DRI said the two firms in China and Hong Kong are owned by a Cayman Island firm — Eagle Corporation, controlled by Video-con Industries and its Group firms.

In April, 2017, the adjudicating authority of the DRI upheld the findings of the DRI, but slashed the total duty demand raised by the DRI on Videocon by 47 per cent. The order of the adjudicating authority said Venugopal Dhoot, chairman of Videocon Group, is “the architect of the modus-operandi of artificial price surge to evade ADD (anti-dumping duty) along with siphoning off funds abroad to their own entities”.

“Further, as the promoters and beneficial owners of the intricate web of overseas shell companies, they (both —V N Dhoot and P N Dhoot) appear to be the beneficiaries of the above modus operandi, in as much as the price surge has been used to kill two birds with one stone i.e. alleged evasion of ADD and siphoning off money from public listed company to overseas step-down subsidiaries,” stated the order passed by K V S Singh, Additional Director General (Adjudication), DRI.

Singh imposed Rs 75.83 crore penalty on Videocon Industries and its associate firms, including a penalty Rs 50 lakh on Dhoot. The DRI appeal against the reduction of duty demand is currently pending in a customs excise tribunal.

In an email, Venugopal Dhoot said: “Adjudication was done at customs and we won the case and department has gone to tribunal and the decision is awaited. In this case, kindly note that we have challenged the nature of anti-dumping duty levied on us, which is not correct. We are quite sure that we have got a good chance to win the case.”

In a separate case in 1992, the DRI booked Videocon Interna-tional for alleged export of aluminium capacitors at a “grossly overvalued price” to Russia from Mumbai using forged central excise documents under the duty drawback scheme and claimed refund of Rs 18.3 crore. In 2014, the customs department issued a show-cause notice to Videocon International and its top management. “The show cause notice was issued 26 years back and it was quashed by Bombay High Court recently,” Dhoot said.

