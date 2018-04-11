DLF’s Rajiv Singh sells shares worth Rs 198-crore

DLF shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 213.05 on the NSE, down 0.01 per cent from the previous close. (Representational) DLF shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 213.05 on the NSE, down 0.01 per cent from the previous close. (Representational)

DLF vice-chairman Rajiv Singh on Wednesday sold 92 lakh shares of the realty major for Rs 198 crore through an open market transaction. Singh, who is also a promoter of the company, offloaded the shares to another promoter entity Rajdhani Investment and Agencies Pvt Ltd. According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Singh sold a total of 98 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 215.25, valuing the transaction at Rs 198.03 crore.

As of December 2017, Singh held over 1.64 crore shares, amounting to 0.92 per cent stake in DLF, while Rajdhani Investment owned 97,920 scrips or 0.01 per cent stake in the realty company.

DLF shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 213.05 on the NSE, down 0.01 per cent from the previous close.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App