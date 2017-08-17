Distressed listed companies: Sebi exempts lenders from open offers to buy stakes

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). (File Photo) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). (File Photo)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified relaxed norms for purchase of stake in distressed listed companies by lenders, exempting them from making open offers for shareholders. The move will make it easier for investors to buy distressed companies from banks and is likely to help resolve the bad loan burden of Indian banks amounting to over Rs 8 lakh crore.

The relaxation will be subject to certain conditions, including shareholders’ approval of the stake acquisition by way of special resolution. According to the Sebi notification, it has eased the norms for restructuring in stressed companies that are listed on exchanges as well as resolution plans approved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Under the Code, lenders or the companies seeking insolvency proceedings have to first approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Earlier, the regulator had granted such exemptions only to banks acquiring the stock of listed distressed companies under strategic debt restructuring or SDR.

In June, Sebi said that it has received representations that where the lenders have acquired shares and propose to divest the same to a new investor, they are facing difficulties as the new investor would need to make a mandatory open offer which would reduce the funds

available for investment in the company.

Sebi has said that the exemptions will be subject to certain conditions such as approval by the shareholders of the companies by a special resolution and a three year lock-in of the shareholding of the new promoters of the firm.

“The lock-in of equity shares acquired pursuant to conversion of convertible securities purchased from the lenders shall be reduced to the extent the convertible securities have already been locked-in,” the regulator said.

The special resolution requires approval of at least 75 per cent of a company’s shareholders. Apart from this, the issuer will have to make certain disclosure about the proposed acquirer in the explanatory statement to the notice for the general meeting proposed for passing the special resolution.

These disclosures include details of the ultimate beneficial owners of the shares proposed to be purchased, its business model, a statement on growth of business over a period of time, summary of financials of the previous three financial years, track record in turning around companies and the proposed road map for effecting turnaround of the issuer.

