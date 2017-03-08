Alibaba firm to pay Rs 50K a month to We-Media bloggers

Alibaba group firm UCWeb on Wednesday announced that it will pay minimum of Rs 50,000 per month to top 1,000 content writers on its We-Media platform. (Representational Image) Alibaba group firm UCWeb on Wednesday announced that it will pay minimum of Rs 50,000 per month to top 1,000 content writers on its We-Media platform. (Representational Image)

Alibaba group firm UCWeb on Wednesday announced that it will pay minimum of Rs 50,000 per month to top 1,000 content creators or writers on its We-Media platform. “In the ongoing year, UC News will select 1,000 high quality We-Media creators in India with a minimal payout of Rs 50,000 per month,” Alibaba Mobile Business Group President and UC Web Co-Founder He Xiaopeng said at New Delhi.

We-Media is UCWeb’s platform where user can register and post their own content like articles, photos, videos etc.

UCWeb, which is looking for space among Google and Facebook, has announced Rs 5 crore investment as reward to push user generated content in India.

The company plans to invest Rs 200 crore for driving content distribution in India over the next 2 years.

“We will not get generate content on our own but we will encourage people to post their content on We-Media. With the use of Big Data, artificial intelligence, we will help contributors in improving their content and reaching out to right target audience,” Xiaopeng said.

Short Videos are fast becoming the most popular form of content consumed in China on Wednesday, and UCWeb sees huge potential for this concept here in India as well, he said.

UCWeb’s content distribution platform UC News, launched in June 2016, has registered a new milestone by becoming one of the fastest growing apps in the country with a monthly active Users (MAUs) of over 80 Million in India as of February 2017.

“We had said that content is booming and 80 million MAUs of UC News is a clear reflection of that. Users are embracing diverse-digital content and their appetite for such content is being met by UC News,” Alibaba Mobile Business Group GM-Overseas Business Kenny Ye said.