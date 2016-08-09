Diesel ban: Mercedes moves Supreme Court; ready to pay green cess on cars

Though the amicus curiae had proposed 20-25 per cent cost of the vehicle as green levy, manufacturers across the board are willing to pay only 1 per cent cost of vehicle as levy. (Source: PTI) Though the amicus curiae had proposed 20-25 per cent cost of the vehicle as green levy, manufacturers across the board are willing to pay only 1 per cent cost of vehicle as levy. (Source: PTI)

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday requested the Supreme Court to lift its ban on registration of diesel vehicles with engines of 2,000 cc and above, saying it is ready to pay the 1 per cent environment cess on sale of its diesel cars and would deposit the same with the apex court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur posted the matter for hearing on Friday. It had earlier said big diesel cars and SUVs were prima facie polluting.

Seeking relaxation of the ban, senior advocate Mohan Parasaran appearing for Mercedes told the bench that the carmaker was willing to pay 1 per cent of the ex-showroom price of these cars as green cess on being permitted to resume sales in the NCR. Toyota too, had made a similar proposal on the green levy.

More than a month ago, the SC had reserved its order on permitting sale of diesel vehicles with engine capacity of 2000 cc or more in the NCR after amicus curiae Aparajita Singh had sought imposition of green cess on big diesel cars and SUVs.

Though the amicus curiae had proposed 20-25 per cent cost of the vehicle as green levy, manufacturers across the board are willing to pay only 1 per cent cost of vehicle as levy. FE

