Deloitte launches creative digital consultancy in India

Riding the wave of digital transformation in India, Deloitte Digital, the creative digital consultancy within Deloitte Touche Tomatsu India LLP, has launched its operations in the country.

“Technology has become a part of the strategic priority of enterprises. New businesses are hinging on technology, and have to prioritise work with an eye on predicting the future. Technology has to be built into the business plans, and will be in the forefront of CEOs and executives agendas,” Rakesh Barik, partner, leader for technology at Deloitte India told PTI here.

With a presence in 48 countries and global clients, Deloitte Digital intends to extend its expertise in digital transformation for businesses in the Indian market with studios in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Bill Briggs, the chief technology officer of Deloitte Consulting pointed out that the next 18-24 months would be critical for enterprises where blockchain, cognitive and digital reality technologies being poised to redefine business models.

“For years, IT has helped re-engineer the businesses, yet few shops have re-engineered themselves with the same vision, discipline and rigour. That’s about to change. Over the next 18-24 months, we will see CIOs re-engineering not only their IT shops, but broadly, their approaches to technology. I call this Horizon 1.5,” Briggs said.

Globally, Deloitte Digital, which has grown its capabilities both organically and inorganically, will help organisations with a complete suite of core services covering digital strategy and transformation, activating a digital mindset, create solutions to enhance the digital experience, and create digital engagement platforms to support companies.

“Deloitte Digital combines its globally recognised strength in business transformation and technology implementation with the creative and digital capabilities of its studios to advance the customer experience for businesses around the world,” Ajit Kumar, leader, Deloitte Digital, Deloitte India said.

“It is a combination of a digital agency and consultancy under one, integrated, global practice. It is the right time to set up shop in India as brands here are eager to embrace digital. With the Indian government’s emphasis on digital initiatives, we would like to drive this mission home,” he added.

From strategy to execution, Deloitte Digital aims to help Indian organisations imagine bigger and scale their operations through innovative solutions that increase the impact of digital for their customers, suppliers, employees and partners.

Sectors served by Deloitte Digital’s new offices include banking and insurance, manufacturing, energy and resources, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, technology, media and telecom and the public sector, particularly the government’s smart cities initiative.

