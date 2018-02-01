Delhi High Court upholds Rs 3,500-crore arbitral award in favour of Japanese drug major Daiichi

Wednesday’s order gave some relief to Singh brothers, stating that while the arbitral award can be enforced against Singh brothers, it can’t be enforced against their children. (Representational Image) Wednesday’s order gave some relief to Singh brothers, stating that while the arbitral award can be enforced against Singh brothers, it can’t be enforced against their children. (Representational Image)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday passed a verdict allowing the Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo to enforce the Rs 3,500 crore award, which was decided by the Singapore arbitration tribunal in April 2016, against former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh in India.

“It was clearly within the domain of the Arbitral Tribunal to assess damages. The award has given various reasons for having rejected the suggested formula/computation by the respondent (Singh brothers). The respondent received Rs 9,576.1 crore for sale of their shares. Damages have been assessed at Rs 2,562 crore plus interest and costs. The plea of the respondents (for not enforcing the award) cannot be accepted,” the Delhi HC order stated. Daiichi Sankyo signed a Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement (SPSSA) on June 11, 2008, under which it paid around Rs 19,800 crore to purchase Singh brothers’ stake in Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

In November 2008, Daiichi Sankyo took the matter to Singapore arbitration tribunal stating that Malvinder Mohan Singh and his associates concealed information “about the genesis, nature and severity of pending investigations by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and Department of Justice (DOJ) against Ranbaxy thereby fraudulently inducing the Daiichi Sankyo to acquire the shares”.

In its April 2016 order, the Singapore arbitration tribunal rejected the contentions of Singh brothers. “It (tribunal) concluded that the respondent’s (Singh brothers’) representation during the due diligence period fraudulently induced the petitioner to enter into the SPSSA. It accepts the petitioner’s (Daiichi’s) plea that it would not have entered into the SPSSA had it not believed and relied upon the respondent’s representations and assurances. The existence of SAR (self assessment report) in the hands of the US authorities meant that Ranbaxy’s shares were pregnant with disaster,” the Delhi HC stated.

“The plea of the respondent that the claim was time barred and that this plea has wrongly been rejected (by Arbitral tribunal) cannot be accepted as a ground to hold that the award is not enforceable. This Court cannot go into the finding of fact recorded by the Arbitral Tribunal. The findings of the arbitral tribunal cannot be said to be contrary to fundamental policy of Indian law. This plea is rejected being without merit,” the HC added.

Wednesday’s order gave some relief to Singh brothers, stating that while the arbitral award can be enforced against Singh brothers, it can’t be enforced against their children. “Today’s judgment by the Honourable Delhi High Court has given partial success to some of the sellers of shares of erstwhile Ranbaxy (Respondents). The Court has held the award to be unenforceable against the minors. However we are disappointed with the ruling against the rest of the sellers. After studying the order in detail the respondents will decide on further course of action,” said the spokesperson of RHC Holding Private Limited, which is owned by Singh brothers.

Singh brothers own their stake in Fortis Healthcare Limited, Religare Enterprises Limited and other companies through RHC Holding Private Limited. In April 2014, Daiichi Sankyo entered into a market transaction with Sun Pharma in which it agreed to sell all its Ranbaxy shares by means of an arrangement by which Sun Pharma and Ranbaxy would merge on a stock for stock basis with Sun Pharma as the surviving entity. Daiichi received Rs 22, 679 crore from Sun Pharma and the transaction was finally closed on March 25, 2015.

