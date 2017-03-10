Delhi High Court upholds cancelling of JPL bids for 3 coal mines

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to uphold Jindal Power Ltd’s claim over two Chhattisgarh coal blocks for which it was the “highest bidder.” Nominated authority of coal ministry in March 2015 had refused to accept Jindal Power’s bid as the “winning bid” for two coal blocks Gare Palma IV/2 and Gare Palma IV/3 even though it was the highest bid saying it did not reflect fair value.

Highest bid for a third coal block Tara, in Jharkhand was also rejected by the nominated authority, but BALCO, who had placed the highest bid, had withdrawn its challenge to the decision after few months.

A bench of Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said: “With regard to the Gare Palma Coal Mine, the decision not to declare JPL as the successful bidder cannot be interfered with and as such, the challenge of JPL to the Office Memorandum dated 20.03.2015 issued by the Ministry of Coal.”

What had followed rejection of the bid was a bitterly contested legal battle where Jindal Power argued that others could not place any bid higher than that because of far flung location of the coal blocks. The company said it could place the bids for for the blocks only because it had its own power plant nearby and its own conveyor belt to carry coal.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, the parent company of Jindal Power was the previous allottee of both the coal blocks even before the auctions. Their allotment was cancelled in September 2014 along with allotment of 214 other blocks.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision of cancellation of allocation of 214 coal blocks awarded by the government between 1993 and 2010 upon finding the allotment process to be ‘arbitrary and illegal’, the government decided to auction mining permits. First round took place in February and March 2015.

Within days of rejecting Jindal Power’s bid the coal blocks were allotted to Coal India. The high court on Thursday set aside that allotment and said government will have six weeks to decide on the future course of action on the coal blocks. “We leave it open to the Government to take a decision within six weeks as to whether the Gare Palma Coal Mine should be put to re-auction or be allotted to Coal India Limited or to any other public sector corporation,” said the judgement.