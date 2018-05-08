Delhi High Court dismisses govt plea against Vodafone move

Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the Centre’s plea challenging Vodafone’s move to initiate international arbitration against India over a retrospective tax liability imposed on the telecom firm for its $11-billion deal to acquire the stake of Hutchison Telecom. The court dismissed the government’s plea to halt Vodafone’s arbitration proceedings under the India-United Kingdom Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement (BIPA).

Justice Manmohan noted that the Centre could approach the UK arbitration tribunal under the BIPA for its grievances.

“Keeping in view the findings, vis-a-vis the abuse of process, kompetenz-kompetenz issues, the present suit and application are dismissed with liberty to the plaintiff Union of India to raise the issue of abuse of process before India-United Kingdom BIPA (tribunal), that now stands constituted,” the court said.

Kompetenz-kompetenz, or competence-competence, is a jurisprudential doctrine whereby a legal body like a court or tribunal, may have competence or jurisdiction, to rule to the extent of its own competence.

The judge said the UK tribunal, while deciding the issue, will take into account the undertaking given by Vodafone Group Plc (VG) and Vodafone Consolidated Holdings Ltd (VCHL) to the court that if the Centre gives its consent, it would agree to the consolidation of the two BIPA arbitration proceedings before the India-UK BIPA tribunal.

The court said it will not grant an injunction because by doing so, it could deprive the defendants (Vodafone) of advantages in the foreign forum and it “would be unjust to deprive the defendants.”

“The fact that it may be inconvenient or expensive for plaintiff-Union of India to litigate before the arbitral tribunal is not an issue that would justify a finding of oppression. This problem can, in the opinion of the court, be overcome by either accepting appropriate undertakings or by passing a conditional order,” the judgement said

The high court also vacated its August 22 last year’s ex-parte interim order by which it had restrained the company from taking any further action under the Notice of Arbitration of January 24, 2017 under India-UK BIPA.

Vodafone had initiated the arbitration proceedings under the India-UK and India-Netherlands BIPA in connection with the tax demand raised against it in relation to its $11 billion deal to acquire the stake of Hutchison Telecom. While proceedings under the India-Netherlands BIPA were pending, the telecom major initiated a second arbitration under India-UK BIPA as well on January 24, 2017.

The Centre had contended before the high court that the Vodafone Group had abused the process of law by initiating two international arbitrations.

Challenging the second arbitration, the government had said the two claims were based on the same cause of action and sought identical reliefs, but from two different tribunals constituted under two different investment treaties against the same host state.

The high court in its 81-page-judgment also dealt with firms arguments on jurisdiction.

