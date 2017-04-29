Delhi HC allows Tata Sons to pay Docomo $1.17 billion

Accordingly, Tata Sons can now go ahead and pay Docomo a sum of .17 billion on the lines of an arbitral award by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) in June 2016, thus bringing down curtains on a three-year-old dispute between the two. Accordingly, Tata Sons can now go ahead and pay Docomo a sum of .17 billion on the lines of an arbitral award by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) in June 2016, thus bringing down curtains on a three-year-old dispute between the two.

The Delhi High Court on Friday paved the way for the Tatas and Japan’s NTT Docomo to bury their hatchet with regard to the latter’s exit from the joint venture firm Tata Teleservices as per the terms agreed upon by the two in February.

Accordingly, Tata Sons can now go ahead and pay Docomo a sum of $1.17 billion on the lines of an arbitral award by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) in June 2016, thus bringing down curtains on a three-year-old dispute between the two. In doing so, the HC has rejected the intervention plea of the Reserve Bank of India which was opposing the payment by Tatas on the ground that it was in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act and required its prior approval.

The court also stated in its 41-page order that the 2009 agreement between Tata Sons and Docomo was not in any violation of FEMA or any other Indian law.

Rejecting the intervention plea of the RBI, justice S Muralidhar said: “There is no provision in law which permits RBI to intervene in a petition seeking enforcement of an arbitral award to which RBI is not a party. Its prayer for permission to intervene is rejected.” The HC order made it clear that what is being awarded to Docomo by the Tatas is not assured returns on its investments but just damages, a downside protection. “The arbitration tribunal decided that the sum awarded to Docomo was in nature of damages and not sale price of the shares,” the order stated.

Apart from rejecting the RBI’s locus standi to intervene in an award on which both the parties had agreed, the HC also examined the shareholder agreement between Tata Sons and Docomo in 2009 upon which the award was based and said that there was nothing illegal in it since it did not guarantee any security.

“As far as the Award itself is concerned, the interpretation placed by the AT on the clauses of the SHA was consistent with the intention of the contracting parties and not opposed to any provision of Indian law. There is nothing in the SHA as interpreted by the Award that renders it void or voidable under the ICA or opposed to either the public policy of India or the fundamental policy of Indian law,” the HC noted.

A Tata Sons statement welcomed the order, saying, “Tata Sons and NTT Docomo are taking further steps in terms of the order.” The Court held that Tata Sons honouring its commitment “will have a bearing on its goodwill and reputation in the international arena.” The court went on to hold, “It will indubitably have an impact on the foreign direct investment inflows and the strategic relationship between the countries where the parties to a contract are located.”

Tata Sons had announced in February this year that it had reached an agreement with NTT Docomo. “Friday’s order entails Tata Sons and its nominees remitting the $1.18 billion, already deposited with the Registrar of the Delhi High Court, to Docomo, and Docomo transferring all its shares in Tata Teleservices.”

