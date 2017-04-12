Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in FERA violation case

Vijay Mallya. (Source: Express Photo) Vijay Mallya. (Source: Express Photo)

Beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya faces fresh trouble as a Delhi court has issued an open-ended, non-bailable warrant against him in connection with the 1995 FERA violation case. The Enforcement Directorate had registered a case under now defunct Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) against Mallya.

According to ED, Mallya had allegedly paid $200,000 to a British firm for displaying Kingfisher logo in Formula One World Championships in London and some European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998. The agency also claimed the money was paid without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in violation of FERA norms.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd