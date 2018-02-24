Delhi airport terminal shift: SC dismisses IndiGo plea against HC order

However, it gave almost a month to IndiGo to move its operations to the newly opened terminal. However, it gave almost a month to IndiGo to move its operations to the newly opened terminal.

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld Delhi International Airport’s (DIAL) decision to partially shift the operations of IndiGo and SpiceJet from Terminal 1 to T2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. However, it gave almost a month to IndiGo to move its operations to the newly opened terminal. The deadline expired on February 15. GoAir has already shifted its operations. A bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra dismissed the Interglobe Aviation’s petition against shifting part of its airline IndiGo’s operations from Terminal-1 to Terminal-2 at the IGI Airport. It refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court’s February 13 order by which it had directed the airline to shift its operations partially to T2 but granted some relief by extending the timeline to shift.

