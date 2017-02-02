Mistry moves NCLT against Tata Sons calling shareholders’ meet on Feb 6 for his removal

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. (File photo) Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. (File photo)

Ousted Tata chairman Cyrus Mistry on Thursday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLT) against Tata Sons which had called shareholders’ meet on February 6 to remove him as the director of the company. At Mistry’s request, NCLT has decided to hear Mistry’s plea for a stay on February 6 Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Tata Sons on Friday.

Meanwhile, NCLT had on Tuesday adjourned to February 13 the hearing on Mistry’s petition alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement at Tata Sons. It had said if the petitioner does not argue its case on February 13, its plea would be dismissed.

The Mistry family, which holds over 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons, is the largest individual shareholder in the company. With Tata Trusts holding around 66 per cent and other Tata companies the remaining stake, the outcome of the shareholders meeting is a foregone conclusion.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd