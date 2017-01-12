Cyrus Mistry firms file contempt application against Tata Sons, directors in NCLT

Cyrus Mistry

Former Tata Sons Chairman. Cyrus MistryFormer Tata Sons Chairman.

Investment firms owned by the family of Cyrus Mistry on Wednesday filed a contempt application before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Tata Sons and its directors including Ratan Tata for alleged violation of the NCLT order in initiating steps to remove him from the board of Tata Sons.

Cyrus Investments Ltd and Sterling Investment sought an injunction against Tata Sons from “convening or holding of the EGM scheduled on February 6, 2017, or any other date or from transacting any business threat” in the application filed at the NCLT.

Mistry’s companies also sought punishment for Tata, other directors of Tata Sons and trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabjee Trust — N A Soonawala, R K Krishnakumar and R Venkatramanan with “simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to

six months” or fine of Rs 2,000 or both.

In response to the contempt petition filed by the Shapoorji Pallonji firms, Tata Sons group spokesperson said, “there is no contempt. We will make our submissions to the NCLT.”

Tata Sons had called a shareholders’ meeting on February 6 to remove Mistry as director of Tata Sons.