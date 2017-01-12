Cyber security: ‘Several firms don’t know about attacks till checked’

Exhorting higher involvement of top-level management of corporates in issues pertaining to cyber-security, National Cybersecurity Coordinator Gulshan Rai on Wednesday said that several companies claim that they have never been attacked until such a time their information technology (IT) infrastructure is scanned.

“… what happens most of the time, the top management of a commercial or non-commercial company, they are not so well-versed with the cyber threats. The financial sector, for example, is much more bothered about the NPAs vis-a-vis the cyber threats, which they see to their infrastructure. They understand more about their domain area,” Rai said, while launching the India report of the Global Information Security Survey 2016-17.

The survey conducted by consultancy firm EY noted that 38 per cent of the respondents said that boards of companies are not “fully knowledgeable about cyber risks”. The report also suggested that more than a third of the respondents in India cited budgetary constraints and lack of skilled resources as obstacles in maintaining resilient IT infrastructure.

Rai also said that with the focus of companies being on their domain areas, the cyber-security issues are left to the IT departments, instead of being dealt with by the top-management. “It’s a real issue today creating awareness and making them understand. This is a subject, which will impact the domain for which the organisation is serving and catering to. Right from the procurement, processing, delivery, to management of resources. Everywhere you’re using IT, and everywhere you will get impacted if the top management is not concerned with the security of the infrastructure, integrity of the transactions…,” he added.

The issue of cyber-threats has come to the front recently with an increasing number of financial transactions happening electronically post the Centre’s announcement of taking away the legal tender status of high denomination currency notes on November 8. According to data provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the cumulative growth of digital transactions among various instruments ranged between 95 per cent and 4,025 per cent from November 8 till December 27.

Rai, who is also a former director general of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), said that the understanding about risks arising out of digital technology has only started happening since a decade and a “lot more things” in this area will come.

“The digital technology came much before but the risk was not appreciated. It’s only a decade since we’ve started understanding the risks, which the digital technology has brought in,” Rai said.