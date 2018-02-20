Customs appeals DRI’s clean chit to Adani power firms on value of imports

Gautam Adani (Reuters Photo) Gautam Adani (Reuters Photo)

The Customs department has contested the second order of the adjudicating authority of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), K V S Singh, that struck down all charges against Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power Transmission Company Ltd (MEGPTCL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, Electrogen Infra FZE, UAE and PMC Projects (India) Private Ltd.

These firms are allegedly accused of inflating the total declared value of goods imported under power and infrastructure heads, which attracts zero or less than 5 per cent duty, to the extent of Rs 1,493.84 crore.

On February 12, the Customs department filed an appeal in the case before the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Mumbai, two sources said.

“This appeal of Customs has been filed on identical grounds as the one filed in the case of Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd (APML) and Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd (APRL) because the modus-operandi in both cases are identical,” a source said. APML and APRL are allegedly accused of inflating power equipment imports to the tune of Rs 3,974.12 crore.

Messages and an email sent to the spokesperson for the Adani Group did not elicit a response.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the Customs appeal in the case of APML and APRL had alleged that the adjudication order of Singh “suffers from several contradictions which indicate either total non-application of mind or recklessness in passing of the order” and is “erroneous, illegal and improper not only in law but also on facts”. According to the DRI, the total over-valuation by the Adani firms in the two DRI cases is to the tune of Rs 5,467 crore.

A DRI show-cause notice in 2014 alleged that the MEGPTCL through PMC Projects made “extra remittances” of Rs 1493.84 crore which “have been siphoned off abroad to and for the benefit of their related party Electrogen Infra FZE, UAE, in the guise of import remittances by resorting to gross over-valuation of the imported goods”.

The DRI notice alleged that while the goods (power generation and transmission equipment) were being shipped directly to India by the original equipment manufacturers (based in China and South Korea), “the documents are routed through an intermediary entity (Electrogen Infra FZE, UAE) created in UAE” which “raised inflated invoices (inflating the values in original invoices of OEM several times) on the Indian company, against which money is remitted to UAE.”

“Intelligence further suggested that from UAE, while the actual invoice value is remitted to respective OEMs, the extra amount is routed to the Mauritius account of the parent company of M/s Electrogen Infra FZE i.e. Electrogen Infra Holding Pvt. Ltd. The actual invoice value of the OEM is remitted to the supplier while the inflated extra amount is sent to accounts held in subsidiary/holding company established by Adani Group in Mauritius,” the DRI alleged.

According to the DRI notice, the Mauritius entity Electrogen Infra Holdings Pvt Ltd, is allegedly “controlled and managed by Vinod Shantilal Shah, alias Vinod Shantilal Adani”. Vinod Shantilal Shah is the eldest of the Adani brothers.

In an October 18, 2017 order, the adjudicating authority, Singh, had dropped all proceedings against MEGPTCL, Electrogen Infra, PMC Projects and Vinod Adani. Singh had said that although MEGPTCL and EIF were related entities, the transaction between them was carried out at arm’s length. The adjudicating authority had also dismissed the DRI allegation of inflation of imports by the firms.

