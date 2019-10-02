Corporate Affairs Min starts probe into HDIL

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has started an inspection of books of accounts and declarations of real estate firm HDIL, which has been unable to meet its debt obligations and has close links with Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank that has been put under severe regulatory restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India.

A senior government official Tuesday said the MCA’s regional office is examining whether HDIL is a case of genuine business failure or fraud. “The government has asked the regional office to submit report in two months,” the official said. The MCA regional office is also likely to send its investigation report on troubled Non Banking Financial Company DHFL in the next few days. DHFL has prepared a draft resolution plan which seeks to convert debt into equity and give lenders majority stake in the company.

“At this juncture, it is very clear that there is a huge exposure and that they (HDIL) are not able to repay their debts for quite some time. There are serious issues on the face of it. They have not been able to generate revenues to meet their debt obligations. Those matters will have to be looked into. We have to see whether there is a business failure or some other issues,” the official said.

“Inspection is quite deep. We go to the books of accounts also. We get a fair idea about how the financial management has been done. If you find some basic issues with internal financial controls or internal financial management… you will know whether there was anything malafide or not,” he said.

On Tuesday, the RBI slapped restrictions on PMC Bank, a cooperative bank headquartered in Mumbai, appointed an administrator and superseded its board of directors. The bank was funding a clutch of companies, mainly in the troubled real estate sector, led by Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). Banks have already declared HDIL a defaulter. On August 20, 2019, NCLT admitted an insolvency plea moved by the Bank of India against HDIL in connection with a Rs 522-crore loan default. Surprisingly, HDIL, already a defaulter and taken to NCLT for insolvency, managed to get a pay order worth around Rs 96 crore from PMC Bank for a settlement at the Bank of India.