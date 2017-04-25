Consolidated net at Rs 8,053 cr: RIL posts strong Q4 profit on petrochem, refining biz

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has reported a higher-than-expected 11.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,053 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 2017 against Rs 7,220 crore in the same period of last year due to higher refining margins. Its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 94,825 crore up 43.7 per cent compared to Rs 65,950 crore a year ago.

The firm’s standalone net profit was Rs 8,151 crore in the quarter up 12.7 per cent from Rs 7,227 crore a year ago. RIL reported a higher than expected gross refining margin (GRM) of $11.5 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in fourth quarter ended March 2017 as compared to a GRM of $10.8 per barrel in the same period a year ago. While refining margins are at eight-year high, petrochem EBIT margin at 14 per cent is a five-year high. The company’s operating profit, or earnings before interest and tax, from its petrochemicals segment jumped to Rs 3,441 crore, up 26 per cent from a year ago while its earnings from the refining business was almost flat at Rs 6,294 crore.

RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, said, “Operationally, we continue to scale new heights. RIL generated its highest ever annual profits at Rs 29,901 crore, registering a growth of 18.8 per cent on Y-o-Y basis. Refining and petrochemicals businesses achieved record levels of profitability, underpinned by our ability to access feedstock competitively from global markets, maintain high operating rates and place products in growth markets. With ongoing projects our portfolio will become significantly more robust and integrated, securing long-term profitable growth.”

“Reliance Retail has displayed encouraging performance with revenues growing by 60.2 per cent and EBITDA by 40.4 per cent on Y-o-Y basis. In digital services, the Jio movement is set to transform India. Jio is witnessing the largest migration from free to paid services in history. Jio is committed to provide its customers the highest quality and the world’s most affordable data and voice services,” Ambani said.

Reliance’s oil and gas production business continued to bleed with pre-tax loss widening to Rs 486 crore in fourth quarter of 2017 from Rs 153 crore a year ago. The decline was “led by lower upstream production and lower domestic gas price realisation.” The company’s outstanding debt rose to Rs 196,601 crore as on March 31, from Rs 194,381 crore as on December 31, 2016.

Reliance’s retail business crossed Rs 10,000 crore sales mark with fourth quarter revenue of Rs 10,322 crore, up 83 per cent year-on-year. Its telecom services, which added 109 million subscribers after starting in September last year with free voice and data services, had 72 million paid users at the end of the quarter.

For six months ended March 31, Jio’s losses widened to Rs 22.5 crore against Rs 7.46 crore in a year ago period. Total income dropped to Rs 54 lakh against Rs 2.25 crore for the six month period. However, Jio’s tariff plans were gaining traction. It is the largest data network globally and carried 85 per cent of all data traffic in India, RIL CFO Alok Agarwal said.

