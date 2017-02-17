Connected vehicle techhnology: Tata Motors ties up with Microsoft India

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said: “… We are using Microsoft’s connected vehicle technologies on Azure intelligent cloud to bring digital lives of our customers into cars they drive …” Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said: “… We are using Microsoft’s connected vehicle technologies on Azure intelligent cloud to bring digital lives of our customers into cars they drive …”

Tata Motors and Microsoft India have announced a strategic agreement to redefine connected and personalised driving experiences.

The auto major will leverage Microsoft’s connected vehicle technologies that bring together artificial intelligence (AI), advanced machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities on the global hyper-scale Azure cloud to traverse the digital and physical worlds and create a personalised, smart and safer driving experience across the digital life of a vehicle owner, it said in a statement.

The first vehicle showcasing the vision for these enhanced experiences will be unveiled at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show on March 7, 2017. This will be through Tata Motors’ unique user interface application and services suite utilising Microsoft-enabled functionality like advanced navigation, predictive maintenance, telematics and remote monitoring features.

Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India said, “… Using IoT, AI and machine learning technologies, we will provide vehicle owners in India and across the world with a safe, productive and fun driving experience.”