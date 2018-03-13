Cognizant to buy US-based company

According to a press release from the company, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, subject to satisfaction of the closing conditions, including regulatory reviews. (Source: WikiCommons) According to a press release from the company, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, subject to satisfaction of the closing conditions, including regulatory reviews. (Source: WikiCommons)

IT services major Cognizant on Monday said it had agreed to acquire US-based Bolder Healthcare Solutions (BHS), a privately-held provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to hospitals, physician practices and other specialist healthcare organisations. However, the company did not disclose financial details of the deal.

RCM software and processes integrates and automates healthcare administrative and medical data to ensure benefit eligibility and accurate billing and collections.

According to a press release from the company, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, subject to satisfaction of the closing conditions, including regulatory reviews.

“As the healthcare industry continues to undergo a significant transformation to a value-based care model, digital RCM services and solutions remove complexity and allow providers to streamline their operations,” said Kaushik Bhaumik, executive vice-president and global head of Healthcare, Cognizant.

BHS is based in Louisville, Kentucky and currently has 2,400 specialists serving over 1,400 clients locations in the US. FE

