Cognizant posts Q4 profit at $520-million

Nasdaq-listed IT services major Cognizant, which had reported a net loss in its fourth quarter of 2017, reported a profit of $520 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, fuelled by the higher spending by healthcare and financial services clients.

In the last quarter of 2017, the company registered a loss of $18 million due to a one-time incremental income tax expense of $617 million, following the implementation of new tax reform Act in the US.

The New Jersey-based Cognizant’s revenue for the quarter also grew 2 per cent against the previous quarter and stood at $3.91 billion. The company’s revenue growth was in line with the guidance and met the higher end of the guidance given in the previous quarter.

For the first quarter 2018 revenue guidance was in the range of $3.88 billion to $3.92 billion indicating a growth of 1.3 per cent to 2.3 per cent quarter on quarter.

Commenting on the results, Francisco D’Souza, CEO, Cognizant, said: “We have achieved solid financial results in the first quarter and progressed our shift to digital services and solutions.” FE

