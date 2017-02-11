Coal India Q3 net profit dips 22% to Rs 2,884 crore

Net profit came in at Rs 3,718 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Coal India (CIL) said in a regulatory filing. (File Photo) Net profit came in at Rs 3,718 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Coal India (CIL) said in a regulatory filing. (File Photo)

The world’s largest coal miner CIL on Saturday reported a 22 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,884.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. Net profit came in at Rs 3,718 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Coal India (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

However, the company’s total income rose to Rs 21,531.2 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 20,928.4 crore in the same period a year ago. Net sales during the reporting quarter rose to Rs 19,704 crore compared to Rs 18,971.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

At the same time, total expenses also increased to Rs 17,260 crore as compared Rs 15,407.5 crore. On a standalone basis, the company has posted a loss of Rs 39 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 672.6 crore in the same period a year ago. The total income declined to Rs 257.1 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 880 crore in the same period last fiscal.