Coal India e-auction coal sales up by 32 per cent in Q1

Amarpali open cast coal mine of Central Coalfields (CCL) subsidiary of Coal India Limited at Chatra district in Jharkhand. (Express Photo/Partha Paul/Representational) Amarpali open cast coal mine of Central Coalfields (CCL) subsidiary of Coal India Limited at Chatra district in Jharkhand. (Express Photo/Partha Paul/Representational)

Coal India’s e-auction of coal sales was up by around 32 per cent to 32.7 million tonne during the first quarter of FY 2017-18. “The PSU coal mining behemoth has booked 32.7 million tonne of coal through different e-auction schemes during April-June 2017 against 24.8 million tonne in the same quarter in the previous fiscal, an increase of 7.9 million tonne,” a CIL official told PTI. In 2016-17, CIL had booked 113.8 million tonne of coal through e-auction mode.

The coal major was pushing coal in the e-auction mode to improve margin though there had been a gradual decline in the price. The CIL has proposed that a total of 105 million tonne coal be e-auctioned from July 2017 to March 2018.

Currently, CIL offered coal under different e-auction schemes like spot e-auction, special forward e-auction for power producers, exclusive e-auction for non-power and special spot e-auction.

Coal production in the (Q1) April-June quarter was 118.84 million tonne, registering a de-growth of 5.4 per cent compared to the same period last year.

