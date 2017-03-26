Coal India announces second interim dividend for 2016-17



The state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Sunday came out with a second interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per share for the current financial year.

The decision on the same was taken during the board meeting.

“The board of directors of CIL in its meeting on March 26, 2017, has approved payment of 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2016-17 at Rs 1.15 per share of the face value of Rs 10 as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL in its meeting…,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The date of payment of second interim dividend is ‘on and from March 31, 2017’, it said. Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production, is eyeing 598 million tonnes (mt) of production in 2016-17. The PSU is aiming at 1 billion tonnes of output by 2020.

