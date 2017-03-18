CII supports StayZilla, says failed start-ups should not be dealt under criminal law

Following the developments, founders of several start-ups including Flipkart, MobiKwik, Snapdeal, and inMobi came out in support of Vasupal. Following the developments, founders of several start-ups including Flipkart, MobiKwik, Snapdeal, and inMobi came out in support of Vasupal.

Chennai-based homestay start-up Stayzilla that shut down its operations last month has found backing from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the recent case, where the start-up’s co-founder and CEO, Yogendra Vasupal, was arrested on Tuesday by Central Crime Branch (CCB) personnel in Chennai after a complaint from Jigsaw Advertising over payment dues of around Rs 1.72 crore. CII said that failed start-ups “should ideally be treated by a separate ‘exit/bankruptcy law’ or ‘civil laws’, and not ‘criminal laws’”.

“The legal developments around Yogendra Vasupal, founder of Stayzilla, is disturbing. The nature of the accusation invoked against Stayzilla, i.e. non-payment of dues, essentially falls in the domain of civil disputes and not under criminal charges, unless it is done with an intent of cheating. Start-ups are prone to all kind of financial vulnerabilities/stress as like any other business, and such examples of criminal proceedings against start-ups creates fear in the minds of aspiring entrepreneurs in the country,” said Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman of CII’s Start-Up Council.

Following the developments, founders of several start-ups including Flipkart, MobiKwik, Snapdeal, and inMobi came out in support of Vasupal. “Let the law take its course, but intimidation of #stayzilla founders crosses a line. It’s unhealthy for entrepreneurship in India. We stand together with entrepreneurs. @PMOIndia, #StartupIndia needs your support!” Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal had said in two tweets.

Nasscom Board member Ravi Gururaj also backed Vasupal on Twitter and said: “Disappointed + distressed @ heavy handed tactics against @YogiVasupal Stayzilla. Totally unacceptable. Alerting authorities requesting help!”

