China: Volkswagen to recall nearly 50,000 vehicles

A Volkswagen logo is seen on media day at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier A Volkswagen logo is seen on media day at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Volkswagen China will recall 49,480 vehicles due to brake design defects starting February 6, China’s quality watchdog said on Sunday. The recall involves imported Beetles produced between July 1, 2012 and August 6, 2015 and imported Golf Variants produced between July 1, 2012 and July 6, 2013, Xinhua news agency cited a statement from China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine as saying.

Due to a defective noise filter on brake boosters, the brake system may malfunction after cruising. Volkswagen China advised affected car owners to stop using the cruise control system and will fix the brake booster for free.