Chandrasekaran takes over as Tata Sons chairman, says ‘will lead, not follow’

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, newly appointed Chairman of Tata Sons, speaks with the media at the company’s head office in Mumbai. (Source: Reuters) Natarajan Chandrasekaran, newly appointed Chairman of Tata Sons, speaks with the media at the company’s head office in Mumbai. (Source: Reuters)

Taking over as the chairman of Tata Sons, company veteran N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday said he will be pushing all the companies under the group to becomes industry leaders in their respective sectors. Promising to deliver “industry leading” performance, he said, “We will work together to deliver business performance which is industry leading in all our businesses, and lead …and not follow.”

Speaking outside the Mumbai House, the iconic headquarters of the USD 103-billion salt-to-software conglomerate, the 53-year-old Chandrasekaran told reporters, “It is an honour and a privilege for me to assume this responsibility…I look forward to the opportunity to serve the group in this new role for the years to come and seek support from everyone so that we can collectively make it happen.”

Chandra reached the group headquarters around 9:15 am and within a few minutes, Ratan Tata and other board members also arrived. Chandrasekaran was succeeded by Rajesh Gopinathan who took over as chief executive of TCS on Tuesday.

Chandra succeeds 79-year-old Ratan Tata, who had come back as the interim chairman of the group after a surprise ouster of Cyrus Mistry as the chairman on October 24 last year. His removal led to a bitter corporate battle with Mistry coming out with not-so-palatable allegations about the

functioning of the diversified group, including personal allegations against Ratan Tata himself. The Tatas had rubbished all allegations and wrested control after removing Mistry from directorships at group companies and finally the holding company.

The group relies heavily on TCS and the acquired British automaker JLR, whereas other traditional businesses that made it a force to reckon with like steel, auto and hospitality, are not at the top of their mark, according to industry watchers. The new Tata chief has served TCS for three decades as it rose to become the largest IT company in the country and also the crown jewel for Tata Sons — the group holding company which is majority-owned by philanthropic trusts set up by the Tata family. Marathon runner Chandrasekaran is the first non-family and non-Tata to lead the conglomerate.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd