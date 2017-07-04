Chandra appointed chairman of Tata Global

In addition to his professional career at Tata, he was also appointed as a director on the Board of the Reserve Bank of India in 2016. In addition to his professional career at Tata, he was also appointed as a director on the Board of the Reserve Bank of India in 2016.

Tata Global Beverages has appointed Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran as chairman of its Board with immediate effect. Chandrasekaran also chairs the Boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Indian Hotels and Tata Consultancy Services, of which he was CEO from 2009-17.

Chandrasekaran has replaced Harish Bhat who has stepped down as chairman of the Board but will continue as a non-executive director of the company.

In addition, Siraj Chaudhry has been appointed as the independent director on the Board of TGB. He is chairman of Cargill India.

