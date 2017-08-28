CEO search begins at Infosys

The search for a new chief executive officer (CEO) at Infosys has begun with the nominations committee scanning for candidates both internal and external. According to sources, the Infosys alumni, functioning in top executive roles across the globe, will have a head-start. In the current environment, the probability of an external candidate securing the top job remains high.

The newly-elected non-executive chairman of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, elaborated on the qualities they would look for in the new chief executive, and had specifically mentioned Infosys alumni as potential candidates for the top job. Top executives who left Infosys to don major roles in other firms may be preferred as they would fit in better with the company culture.

“The probability of an outsider becoming a CEO is very high as the talent pool is quite limited within Infosys,” according to a person familiar with these developments. Among the internal candidates who could come into the reckoning include interim CEO Pravin Rao, deputy COO Ravi Kumar and presidents — Mohit Joshi and Rajesh Krishnamurthy.

According to sources, Infosys will scout for candidates who have a strong technology background and business execution capabilities. “There is more focus on executives who would be little more low profile unlike what we saw with the previous CEO Vishal Sikka,” the person said. The restricted talent pool within Infosys was also compounded by the fact many executives had left the company during the tenure of Sikka.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App