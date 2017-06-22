CDSL initial public offer oversubscribed 170 times

(File Photo) (File Photo)

The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) received an overwhelming response from investors, as the issue was oversubscribed 170 times on the last day of the offer.

The IPO received bids for over 421 crore shares against the total issue size of 2.48 crore, according to the NSE data. The offer has generated demands worth nearly Rs 63,000 crore, excluding the anchor portion of Rs 154.07 crore that was already allocated to investors. The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 148.71 times, non-institutional investors 563 times and retail investors 22.98 times. The issue has received about 17.72 lakh applications. CDSL on Friday raised Rs 154.07 crore from 15 anchor investors. The price band for the share sale has been fixed at Rs 145-149. The IPO size is of 3.51 crore shares, including anchor portion of 1 crore shares.

Earlier this year, D-Mart parent Avenue Supermarts IPO was oversubscribed 104.48 times.

