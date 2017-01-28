CBI says Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines gave ‘misleading info’ to bank

CBI has alleged that Vijay Mallya was personally controlling the utilisation of funds released by various banks, including IDBI. (File Photo) CBI has alleged that Vijay Mallya was personally controlling the utilisation of funds released by various banks, including IDBI. (File Photo)

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its chargesheet against Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay Mallya and others, has claimed that IDBI Bank officials did not take any legal opinion on whether an ‘intangible asset’ such as the brand value of Kingfisher could be kept as collateral against the over Rs 900-crore loan granted to the company. The CBI has said that IDBI Bank did not take any expert opinion on whether it could enforce the Kingfisher brand to be kept as collateral, besides highlighting the “undue favours” to Mallya while granting loans despite the company’s poor financial health.

The chargesheet has alleged that Kingfisher Airlines submitted misleading information “to induce the bank to sanction the loan”. “…the efforts made by the lower level officials for seeking collateral securities through pledge of unencumbered shares of company were discarded and the loan was sanctioned without adequate securities. Investigation has further disclosed that the report of M/s Grant Thornton, on the basis of which the brand value of Kingfisher Brand was accepted as Rs 3,400 crore, explicitly stated that the said brand valuation was done by them for internal purpose and was not an investment advise,” the CBI chargesheet said. The CBI has claimed that the bank approved one of the loan requests by Kingfisher Airlines within a day of receiving a proposal.

The CBI has pegged the loss to IDBI Bank at Rs 1,301.67 crore. Out of this, the bank has suffered a loss of Rs 1,189.63 crore, including interest against the Rs 750 crore lent to Kingfisher Airlines in November 2009. The bank lost another Rs 112 crore on account of conversion of a part of the term loan to shares of Kingfisher Airlines. The CBI has also found that Rs 263 crore of the total loan sanctioned was diverted by Kingfisher Airlines for “purposes other than those for which the loans were sanctioned” such as payments for lease rental, engineering expenses, oil marketing companies, airport authorities, ground handling, catering and in-flight expenses.

In its chargesheet, the CBI has listed a total of 59 instances of diversion of the loan amount sanctioned to Mallya. These instances include salaries paid to employees of Kingfisher Airlines, interest paid to other banks and unpaid taxes which the CBI claims was not the stated purpose of the loan. The CBI has alleged that Mallya was personally controlling the utilisation of funds released by various banks, including IDBI. Apart from this, the CBI chargesheet filed on January 24 highlighted several other instances where the agency alleges that the bank officials “abused their official positions as public servants and relaxed the vital pre-disbursement and security creation conditions” to “dishonestly facilitate disbursement of the loans to Kingfisher Airlines” in 2009.

In one such instance, the CBI notes, the Risk Rating Committee of the IDBI Bank in November 2009 disregarded the concerns raised by its own risk department in upgrading Kingfisher Airlines from a credit rating of ‘B’ to ‘BB’ without any “detailed reasoning or rationale” while granting a loan of Rs 750 crore. The CBI alleges that this was done by the accused bank officials in collusion with Mallya and Kingfisher officials in order to ensure that its loan proposal would become eligible for bank finance. The chargesheet claims that no credit rating was done during two previous instances of granting loans of Rs 200 crore and Rs 150 crore.

The CBI claims that IDBI Bank officials facilitated the loan at various stages, including eventually disbursing the entire loan “without compliance of vital terms and conditions of sanction and without creation of securities”. The CBI had arrested nine people, including former IDBI Bank chairman Yogesh Agarwal, deputy managing director O V Bundelu, executive director S K Shrinivasan, general manager R S Sridhar, and deputy managing director B K Batra. Four Kingfisher Airlines officials, including CFO A Raghunathan, were arrested too. The nine are currently in judicial custody and their bail pleas will be heard Monday.