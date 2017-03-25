CBI registers case against two former Syndicate Bank officials

CBI headquarters. (File Photo) CBI headquarters. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case on a complaint from Syndicate Bank against two then AGMs and two then chief managers of Syndicate Bank and six private persons including CA, Builder etc. related to a fraud in its two branches at Jaipur and one at Udaipur, Rajasthan. An alleged loss of approximately Rs. 209 crore was caused to the bank.

It was alleged in the complaint that the said accused in criminal conspiracy with each other availed home loans, credit facilities from Jaipur and Udaipur branches of Syndicate Bank on the basis of forged and fabricated documents.

The funds so disbursed by Syndicate Bank were diverted and fraudulently siphoned off to the companies owned by accused persons, thereby causing an alleged loss to the bank.

Searches are being conducted today at four places including Jaipur, Ajmer at the residence and official premises of accused persons. It is also informed that two accused are still in Judicial Custody and other one accused is on bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds in another case which was registered during March 2016 and chargesheeted by the CBI.

Further investigation is underway.

