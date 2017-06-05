CBI raids NDTV’s Prannoy Roy: ‘Won’t succumb to attempts to undermine democracy, free speech’

CBI raids NDTV: CBI officials at the residence of Prannoy Roy CBI raids NDTV: CBI officials at the residence of Prannoy Roy

Following CBI raids at the residence of its co-founder Prannoy Roy, NDTV on Monday issued a statement condemning the raids. Describing the act as “concerted harassment”, adding that the organisation will fight against the “false accusations”. “This morning, the CBI stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations. NDTV and its promoters will fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies,” the statement read.

The organisation went on to add that it will not succumb to attempts of undermining free speech in the country. “We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India.” The news channel also said it will continue to fight in the interest of the country. “We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for: we will fight for our country and overcome these forces.”

CBI officials confirmed on Monday that searches are being carried out at four places in New Delhi and Dehradun. A case was registered by CBI against Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, a private company and others for allegedly causing loss to a private bank. As per the reports, the case is related to a ICICI bank loan default of Rs 48 crore. As per the FIR, the defaulted loan by Roy is for a private company RRPR holdings private limited.

