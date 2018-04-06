CBI FIR against Diamond Power Infra for defrauding 11 banks of Rs 2,654 crore

The Vadodara residence of DPIL founder that was searched on Thursday. (Express Photo) The Vadodara residence of DPIL founder that was searched on Thursday. (Express Photo)

The anti-corruption bureau of CBI, Gandhinagar, has lodged an FIR against the promoters of Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (DPIL), including its founder Suresh N Bhatnagar and his two sons — Amit Bhatnagar and Sumit Bhatnagar — for allegedly defrauding a consortium of 11 banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore.

On Thursday, a team of the CBI conducted searches at four of Bhatnagar’s properties, including his residence at Sevasi, his office at Gorwa and the factory at Samlaya.

According to the FIR, which was filed on March 26, the DPIL engaged in manufacturing cables and other electrical equipment, “fraudulently availed credit facilities from a consortium of 11 banks (public sector and private sector) since 2008, leaving behind an outstanding debit of Rs 2,654.40 crore as on 29.06.2016.” The FIR states that the firm got the term loan and credit facilities despite the fact that “they were already appearing in the RBI’s defaulters list at the time of initial sanction of credit limits by the consortium”.

The FIR says that while Axis Bank was the lead bank for the term loan, Bank of India topped the list for extending credit limits. According to the FIR, the banks which gave money to the firm include Bank of India (Rs 670 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs 348.99 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 279.46 crore), Allahabad Bank (Rs 227.96 crore) and Axis Bank (Rs 255.32 crore), among others.

The FIR has been lodged based on “reliable source” of information which states that “the company, with the active connivance of officials from various banks, has managed to obtain enhancement in credit facilities. In 2011, DPIL had projected the turnover of Rs 2,197.60 crore for 2012. However, the actual turnover for 2011 was Rs 1,267.60 crore only and thereof DPIL got the credit facilities enhanced from Rs 285 crore to Rs 480 crore.”

The FIR alleges that “Bank of India officials, while conducting the credit review, did not decrease the cash credit limit, but, kept it unchanged at Rs 480 crore even though such figures were based on grossly exaggerated sales figures.”

