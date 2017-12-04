CBI court orders attachment of Vijay Mallya’s 13 properties, 2 bank accounts in US

Vijay Mallya outside a court in London. (AP File Photo) Vijay Mallya outside a court in London. (AP File Photo)

A SPECIAL CBI court has ordered the attachment of two bank accounts and 13 properties connected with liquor baron Vijay Mallya in the United States. The order passed last week by Special Judge J C Jagdale states that the funds lying in an account maintained with Citi Bank, New York and First Commerce Bank and the funds utilised in the acquisition of the 13 properties be ‘attached/restrained’ till further orders.

“After perusal of requisite documents annexed with the chargesheet it reveals prima facie wrongful gain deposited in the account of accused fugitive Mr Vijay Mallya and his shell companies. Therefore, in order to subserve the interest of justice, it is necessary to issue Letter of Request to Competent Authority,” the court said.

The court has issued a Letter or Request/Letter of Rogatory to the competent authority in the US to restrain the funds so as to carry out the investigation regarding the accounts and properties. “Issue Letter of Request to the Competent Judicial Authority i.e.the Attorney General, Washington (DC), United States of America, by ascertaining it from the Government of India, so as to execute the order,” the court has further said.

The order was passed based on an application filed by the CBI seeking an LR to the US for collection of documents and examination of witnesses pertaining to collection of bank account statements and information including the date of purchase, names of sellers and buyers of the properties acquired by Mallya and his family members to ‘ascertain the sources of funding for such acquisitions.’ The properties include three flats and a residential property in New York and other places including California and Colorado.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App