CBI books Apollo Pharmacy in cheating case

The CBI has booked Apollo Pharmacy, a unit of Apollo Hospitals, in a case of cheating and corruption.

The investigative agency, in a recent FIR, has named B R Raghu, pharmacist at BEL Hospital, Bengaluru and Apollo Pharmacy of Apollo Hospital Enterprises Limited (represented by its director) along with unidentified officials of BEL and others.

The agency is tight lipped about the alleged crime, but it has charged the accused with IPC sections relating to criminal conspiracy to cheat, forgery for the purpose of cheating and abuse of official position by public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

