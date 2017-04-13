CBI arrests 4 directors of tobacco fragrance maker in cheating case

CBI headquarters. (File Photo) CBI headquarters. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four directors of a company for allegedly cheating a consortium of public sector and private banks to the tune of Rs 2,240 crore. The company, Surya Vinayak Industries Ltd, manufactured tobacco fragrance for zarda commonly eaten with paan.

The accused include company chairman Sanjay Jain, Rajiv Jain, Rohit Chaudhary and Sanjeev Agarwal. The CBI case is based on a complaint filed by the Punjab National Bank (PNB). CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said they have been sent to 10 days of agency’s custody.

The accused named in the CBI FIR registered in 2014 have been arrested as the agency suspected that they were trying to flee the country, CBI sources said.

They said the directors were not cooperating with the agency and were allegedly reluctant to share details of the purported fund diversion. The agency has alleged that the directors used more than 100 shell companies for routing and diversion of bank funds, they said.

The firm and the shell companies had no genuine business transactions, the CBI sources said. The company was given a loan of over Rs 2,000 crore by a consortium of 20 banks, including four private banks, the sources said. They said the account of the company was declared as non- performing asset in July, 2012 when the total outstanding towards company was Rs 2,066 crore which swelled to Rs 2,240 crore when the First Information Report was registered in 2014.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now