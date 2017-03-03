Capillary Tech aims to double revenue; hire 200 people in Asia

IT firm Capillary Technologies plans to double its revenue to USD 50 million by March 2018 and is looking to hire 200 people across Asia. Capillary Technologies is investing USD 4 million annually in order to launch products to make the process for brands’ seamless, thereby helping them deliver best-in-class customer experience. “We firmly believe Asia is at the cusp of digital transformation and we will add a string of products, which are fundamentally game changing,” Aneesh Reddy, CEO and Co-founder, Capillary Technologies said. The hiring of 200 new employees includes ramping up sales and account management teams and customer success team across India, Southeast Asia, EMEA, and China regions, Reddy added.

Watch what else is making news:



“Capillary Technologies is aiming to grow 2X to reach a run rate of USD 50 million by end of March 2018,” the company said. It is also looking to build a small tech team in China in order to drive Chinese specific social media tools and engagements for our local Chinese customers. “In regions across Dubai, Shanghai, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar & India, Capillary is bringing on board an 80 member strong team,” Reddy said.

Upholding gender and ethnic diversity at the workplace, Capillary Technologies is reaching out to more number of women talents in its latest hiring spree and will also be looking at hiring local nationals across geographies, a company release said. Capillary Technologies had raised funding from players such as Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and American Express Ventures.

The company currently enables over USD 6 billion worth transactions, 25,000 stores, 200 million consumers, over 250 enterprise e-commerce implementations across 30 countries, the release added.