Canon India sets growth target of Rs 3,500 crore by 2020

Marking its 20th anniversary in the country, Digital imaging company Canon India on Friday announced its “Vision 2020” under which the company has set a growth target of Rs 3,500 crore in the next three years. “The company, in the next three years, aims to penetrate further in the country with its offerings, augment the photography culture in India and introduce technological advancements across business and consumer products,” the company said in a statement.

Noriko Gunji, President and CEO at Canon Singapore, and Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO at Canon India, announced “Vision 2020” at the event.

“India is a key market in Canon’s global development and having successfully completed two decades in the country, we would like to thank all our partners, consumers and vendors for their support. I am confident that India will be a vital contributor to this future success,” Gunji said in a statement.

“2016 marks yet another successful year for our journey in India, as we register a growth of nine per cent, with our revenue aggregating to Rs 2,348.6 crore,” Kobayashi added.

He said that in the coming years, the company would focus on retail footprint and on growth across all businesses to achieve a double digit growth each year.