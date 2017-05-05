Canada: Bombay Sapphire gin recalled after police discovers double alcohol content

Ontario Liquor Control Board asked consumers to not consume the gin, and return the bottles of Bombay Sapphire brand “due to high alcohol content”. (Representational) Ontario Liquor Control Board asked consumers to not consume the gin, and return the bottles of Bombay Sapphire brand “due to high alcohol content”. (Representational)

After discovering double the alcohol content than the permissible amount in the bottles of Bombay Sapphire gin, Canadian authorities reportedly recalled the gin distributed by Bermuda-based Bacardi. According to a report by Daily Mail, the inspectors found that there was a 77 per cent alcohol content, while it was supposed to be 40 per cent. It is the second time in recent months in the country, when the content of alcohol was found to be higher than advertised in the bottles. Earlier in March, hundreds of bottles of Georgia Bay vodka were recalled after it was discovered that there was 81 per cent alcohol level in the bottles.

According to Daily Mail, Ontario Liquor Control Board asked consumers to not consume the gin, and return the bottles of Bombay Sapphire brand “due to high alcohol content”. Four others provinces followed the same later. The customers were also reportedly informed that they would be given a refund.

Ontario Liquor Control Board officials reportedly said that the problem was in the production line. “One batch was bottled before correct dilution to achieve the stated 40 percent alcohol content by volume. As a result, the affected batch has alcohol content by volume of 77 percent,” officials said. Bacardi, as per the report, has said that the affected bottles were only distributed in Canada. No one is reported to have suffered illnesses from consumption of “contaminated” gin.

