Cadila signs MoU with Phibro Israel

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel earlier this week, 12 MoUs were signed between Indian and Israeli companies. Among the MoU’s signed, Cadila Healthcare Ltd has inked a partnership with Phibro Israel to set up a poultry vaccine project in India on technology transfer basis at an estimated project cost of around

$154.7 million.

During the Prime Minister’s visit, the first formal meeting of India-Israel CEOs forum was also held in Tel-Aviv.

Pankaj Patel, FICCI President and chairman of Zydus-Cadila Healthcare Ltd who was Indian Co-Chair of the Forum, led a 16-member delegation of Indian CEOs to participate in the CEOs Forum Meeting in a bid to foster Indo- Israel economic and investment relations.

The forum identified and stressed on the need to realise opportunities in focus sectors discussed during its first meeting. Commenting on the significance of the forum, Patel said, “The India-Israel CEOs Forum has been constituted at the time when we are commemorating 25 years of our relationship to extend an institutionalised platform to harness the economic complementariness of our vibrant economies for collectively staking claim to global business and investment opportunities.”

