Birla, Colao meet telecom minister, discuss merger

A day after announcing the merger that would create the largest telecom company in the country, Vodafone Group Plc CEO Vittorio Colao and Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla met Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha on Tuesday to apprise him of the deal and its contours. Vodafone India and Idea Cellular on Monday announced the largest merger in the country’s telecom sector worth over $23 billion.

The deal between the second and the third largest mobile operators is expected to run into policy hurdles before its consummates as the telecom sector merger and acquisition guidelines stipulate that the merged entity must not have more than 50 per cent revenue market share (RMS). While on a cumulative basis the combined company might not breach the limit, in certain circles such as Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh (West), the RMS exceeds 50 per cent.

Furthermore, the companies would have to adhere to the spectrum holding cap, which the merged company would be breaching in certain circles. A Credit Suisse note dated February 1 said that spectrum worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore could be at stake for the merger to go through. The spectrum cap, the limit of radiowaves a telecom operator can hold for providing wireless services, is 50 per cent in a spectrum band identified fit for transmitting mobile signals and 25 per cent of the total such spectrum assigned in a telecom circle.

“While there are many regulatory hurdles before the merger is cleared, it would nevertheless create a strong player in the industry. The merger, once completed, would likely have significant ramifications, though these may take two to three years to materialise,” said Harsh Jagnani, Sector Head and VP Corporate Ratings, ICRA. The merged entity will have around a 406 million subscriber base, dislodging the current sector leader Bharti Airtel, which has around 269 million customers.

According to telecom ministry sources, the Birla and Colao are likely to have spoken to the minister about the contours of the deal and the policy-related hurdles the merger is expected to run into.

