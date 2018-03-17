Binani Cement takeover: Creditor panel picks Dalmia Bharat bid

The committee of creditors (CoC) of the debt-laden Binani Cement has approved the resolution plan submitted by Dalmia Bharat-controlled Rajputana Properties to acquire the cement firm.

This is the third resolution plan to be approved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, (IBC) for a large stressed asset. It follows Tata Steel being declared the H1 bidder for Bhushan Steel and Liberty House the highest preferred bidder for Amtek Auto earlier this month.

“The CoC of Binani Cement has recommended the resolution plan to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its requisite approval,” Dalmia Bharat said in statement on Friday, adding that the resolution plan has received almost 100 per cent approval of the CoC members.

“Binani’s acquisition is the first billion-dollar transaction at the bankruptcy court where all secured financial creditors are being paid 100 per cent of their verified claims,” Bharat Dalmia said. FE

