Bhushan Power & Steel auction: Liberty House moves NCLT after rection of bid

After the Committee of creditors (CoC) of Bhushan Power and Steel rejected Liberty House’s bid as it was submitted after the February 8 deadline, the UK-based firm on Monday moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking redress.

Arguing its case before the NCLT, the Liberty House’s counsel said the resolution professional (RP) or the CoC should consider its resolution plan and not return it as unopened since “the more they get, the better (it is) for the financial creditors”.

In September last year, Mahender Kumar Khandelwal had sought resolution plans from potential applicants after being appointed by the NCLT as Bhushan Power & Steel’s RP. The company owes lenders over Rs 47,000 crore, as on March 31, 2017. However, the counsel representing the RP countered Liberty House’s argument saying that despite repeated reminders by the RP, Liberty House did not submit all documents required to make it eligible for bidding. FE

