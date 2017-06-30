BHEL partners Kawasaki to manufacture coaches for metros

HEL has been supplying the Indian Railways both electric and diesel locomotives, EMUs, and propulsion system sets and drives for the same. HEL has been supplying the Indian Railways both electric and diesel locomotives, EMUs, and propulsion system sets and drives for the same.

Expanding its exposure to the growing urban transportation sector, state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), has entered into a technology collaboration agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI), Japan for the manufacture of stainless steel coaches for metros. The Technology Collaboration Agreement was signed by Amitabh Mathur, Director (IS&P), BHEL and Makoto Ogawara, Senior Vice President, KHI and covers establishing a state-of-the-art design, engineering and manufacturing facilities at BHEL, India using Japanese technology, a company statement said.

The pact will also entitle BHEL for all technology advances and upgrades. BHEL has been supplying the Indian Railways both electric and diesel locomotives, EMUs, and propulsion system sets and drives for the same. Kolkata Metro, the first metro project in India, is equipped with BHEL made propulsion system.

KHI is a manufacturer of heavy equipment and its rolling stock company has supplied EMU trainsets to various countries like the US, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, alongside Japan, the statement said. KHI, is also the manufacturer and supplier of the Shinkansen High Speed Bullet Trains, proposed to be introduced in India on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor. The pact will enable BHEL to produce stainless steel coaches indigenously, it added.

