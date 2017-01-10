Latest News

BHEL bags order to build high voltage substations in Karnataka

The sub-stations to be augmented include 400/220 kV substation at Tumkur (Pavagada), 400kV at Mysore and 400/220 kV at Tumkur (Vasantnarsapur).

State-run BHEL has bagged a Rs 96-crore order from Power Grid Corp for augmentation of three Extra High Voltage (EHV) sub-stations on turnkey basis in Karnataka.

“Valued at Rs 96 crore, the order has been won against stiff competition in an ADB-funded international competitive bidding tender,” the state-run engineering major said in a statement Tuesday. According to the statement, the sub-stations to be augmented include 400/220 kV substation at Tumkur (Pavagada), 400kV at Mysore and 400/220 kV at Tumkur (Vasantnarsapur).

The augmentation of 400/220 kV sub-station facilities are linked with the transmission system being set up for evacuation of solar power and shall play a key role for transfer of renewable energy (RE) power from India’s largest ultra mega solar power park (2000 MW) phase-II (part-A) to be set-up at Tumkur (Pavagada) district on 10,000 acres of land.

The key EHV equipment for these sub-stations like 125 MVAr and 80 MVAr reactors including other sub-station equipment will be supplied from BHEL’s manufacturing units at Bhopal and Bengaluru. The sub-stations are slated for commissioning in a schedule of 18 months.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is also executing key 765 kV sub-station orders from Power Grid of mega capacities in Gujarat and Rajasthan for evacuation of RE (renewable energy) power from these states under the Green Energy Corridor Scheme.

